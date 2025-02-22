Sandals New Mega-Resort to create over 3,000 Jobs in Barbados

Sandals Beaches Resort St Peter, Barbados

An estimated 3500 jobs will be created with the construction and completion of a massive state-of-the-art hotel resort in St Peter, set to begin later this year.

The project, described by backers as the largest investment ever in the country, will be developed under the Sandals Beaches family brand on the site of the former Heywood’s Hotel Resort and Almond Resort.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, Adam Stewart, revealed that about 1 700 people will be employed during construction, with 1 800 permanent staff positions available upon completion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at Wyndham Grand Resort – Sam Lord’s Castle, Stewart said: “Demolition will start this coming Monday. So, I have had a number of meetings with Prime Minister Mottley. The property overall is a Beaches family brand. It is 1.2 million square feet, 600 quays, three, four-bedroom villas. It will be the best of what Sandals has ever put forward as a family holiday, all done in Barbados to a timeless elegance, absolutely beautiful. The project is moving.”

Stewart described the new resort as a “big machine” that will generate significant economic activity, including tours, transportation, entertainment, and food and beverage consumption. He added, “It will be a capacity, it will have in excess of 1 800 to 2 000 guests every week on property. So, Barbados has come a long way, and it is amazing for us to help build a tourism infrastructure here and continue to see the demand that Barbados has in the marketplace.”

The project is expected to take about two and a half years to complete, marking Sandals’ third hotel resort in Barbados. Currently, Sandals Barbados employs 1 450 permanent staff, while Sandals Royal Barbados has about 600 workers.

The new development replaces the former Almond Beach Village Resort, which closed on April 30, 2012 due to deteriorating property conditions, declining quality, low occupancy, and profitability issues. The closure had resulted in more than 500 employees losing their jobs, significantly impacting the country’s tourism industry.

Stewart expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mottley for her support in bringing the project to fruition, highlighting the positive impact it will have on Barbados’ tourism sector and economy.