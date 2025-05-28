Barbados Sees Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

An increase in cases of respiratory illnesses has been recorded in adults in Barbados over the past four weeks, some of whom have been hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that the number of weekly cases ranged from 14 to 19, which was up from the expected six to eight cases.

The main causes identified have been Influenza (AH1N1) and the common-cold virus. A few cases of COVID-19 and seasonal flu (AH3N2) were also isolated.

The Ministry advises Barbadians to continue to practise good hygiene, especially when interacting with vulnerable persons including the elderly, as this is the most effective way of reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses.

These practices include washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and drying them with disposable tissue. If soap and water are not available, the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser is recommended.

Moreover, masks should also be worn when visiting healthcare institutions.

Health officials also advise people to keep unwashed hands away from the eyes, nose and mouth; and to generally avoid touching these areas, as germs can enter the body this way.

The Ministry also reminds the public to cover the nose and mouth with tissue when coughing or sneezing. Alternatively, persons should cough or sneeze into the inner side of the elbow, and used tissues should be discarded in a bin or a tied plastic bag.

Additionally, persons at risk for severe illness from the seasonal flu virus (persons with asthma, diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases) are advised to ask their doctor about receiving the vaccine against seasonal flu.