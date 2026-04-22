Barbados to Host regional energy leaders conference

Barbados is set to welcome some of the region’s most influential energy leaders at the 2026 CARILEC CEO’s & Leadership Conference taking place from May 18–21, 2026 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

The Caribbean Electric Utility Service Corporation (CARILEC) and co-hosts The Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd. (BLPC) will bring together approximately 150 CEOs, senior executives, policymakers, regulators, and industry partners from across the Caribbean and international energy sector. Under the theme “Leading with Purpose: Innovating for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the conference will explore the critical role of leadership in navigating the region’s evolving energy landscape. Discussions will focus on building resilient systems, advancing innovation, strengthening collaboration, and driving sustainable energy solutions across the Caribbean.

This annual Conference will feature a programme of practical working sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions addressing key priorities such as energy transition, technology, digitalization of the sector, regulation and finance. A key highlight of this year’s conference will be the inaugural CARILEC Awards of Excellence, which will recognize outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership within the Caribbean energy sector. The programme will also include a Regulatory Roundtable session, bringing together regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders for high-level dialogue on policies and frameworks needed to support a resilient and sustainable energy sector. In addition, the conference will feature Utility & IPP Updates, a signature CARILEC session where member utilities and independent power producers share insights on key projects, challenges, and opportunities, fostering collaboration and connecting industry needs with solution providers.

CARILEC’s Executive Director, Dr. Cletus Bertin says, As we navigate an increasingly complex energy landscape, one thing remains clear; our islands are stronger together. Meaningful progress across the Caribbean will depend on deep collaboration among utilities, governments, regulators, and industry partners, supported by forward-looking regulatory frameworks that enable innovation and investment. The CARILEC CEO’s & Leadership Conference provides a vital platform for the region’s leaders to align, share insights, and drive the collective action needed to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

As host country, Barbados will have the opportunity to showcase its leadership in energy development and innovation, while also providing a platform for local professionals and organizations to engage directly with regional and international stakeholders.

Mr. Roger Blackman, Managing Director of BLPC shared, “Barbados has made steady progress in building a more resilient and future‑focused energy system, and continues to learn alongside other small island states facing similar challenges. As we modernise the grid, integrate renewable energy, and strengthen energy security, hosting the 2026 CARILEC CEO’s & Leadership Conference provides an opportunity for Barbados and BLPC to support regional dialogue on shared priorities. Through our partnership with CARILEC, we look forward to bringing together regional and international leaders for practical, solutions‑focused discussions that strengthen collaboration, encourage innovation, and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient, and economically sustainable energy future for the Caribbean.”