Barbados to Host Regional Policy Meeting on Governance, Resilience

Barbados will serve as the host nation for the upcoming Regional Policy Meeting organized by the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC) from October 8th -10th, 2024. This critical event, funded by the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the European Development Fund (11th EDF), will gather key regional policymakers, advocates, and international experts to chart a new course for governance, development, and resilience in the region; all aimed at improving the lives of Caribbean people.

Speaking about the important timing of the upcoming Meeting, Mr. Richard Jones, Officer in Charge at the CPDC stated that “Now it is of paramount importance as Caribbean nations face a convergence of complex challenges that threaten to derail sustainable development and the well-being of their citizens. At this critical juncture, the region grapples with persistent poverty, rising inequality, food insecurity, and the existential threat of climate change.”

According to data provided by the CPDC, small economies, burdened by the legacy of colonial extractive practices, remain vulnerable to external shocks such as global price fluctuations and natural disasters. Climate change, in particular, presents a grave risk, with increasing hurricanes and rising sea levels threatening entire economies, especially those reliant on tourism and fisheries. The Caribbean loses an estimated 3% of its GDP annually due to natural disasters, underscoring the urgent need for robust, coordinated regional responses.

Key Speakers

To address these critical issues, the Meeting will feature an impressive lineup of regional and international thought leaders who bring deep expertise in policy, development, and advocacy, including:

Jwala Rambarran , former Governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, who will address the urgent need for financial stability and reforming international financial institutions.

, former Governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, who will address the urgent need for financial stability and reforming international financial institutions. Grace-Ann Cornwall , Social Development Professional, will provide insights on empowering vulnerable groups and NGOs across the region.

, Social Development Professional, will provide insights on empowering vulnerable groups and NGOs across the region. Christon Herbert , CPDC Policy Officer, will lead discussions on climate resilience, insurance solutions, and disaster risk financing.

, CPDC Policy Officer, will lead discussions on climate resilience, insurance solutions, and disaster risk financing. Meghna Abraham , Director of Open Society Foundations, will highlight the importance of international solidarity in achieving sustainable development goals.

, Director of Open Society Foundations, will highlight the importance of international solidarity in achieving sustainable development goals. Jeremy Stephen, economist and development finance expert, will present innovative approaches to debt relief and financial stability.

Agenda – “The Main 8”

Over the three days, the Meeting will drill down into eight critical policy areas under the theme “Forging Ahead,” which addresses the region’s eight most urgent challenges threatening progression in the region:

Sustainable Development Reform of International Financial Institutions Debt Relief and Financial Stability Empowerment of Vulnerable Groups Capacity Building for NGOs Food and Nutrition Security Climate Resilience Good Governance

CPDC’s Officer in Charge, Richard Jones, stated that “these areas are not only crucial but also interconnected. For example, the Caribbean’s food security is directly impacted by climate change, while sovereign debt threatens the region’s ability to invest in resilient infrastructure; we will therefore focus on comprehensive solutions that encompass a range of considerations.”

Noting that progress was already underway by the CPDC in many of these areas, Jones added that “By building on existing projects and facilitating high-level discussions, the Meeting seeks to generate momentum for collaborative action on food security, financial mechanisms, and policies that prioritize the empowerment of vulnerable communities, ultimately fostering a more resilient and equitable Caribbean.”