Barbados to hosts IRENA-Caribbean three day energy meeting

Three day energy meeting to be held in Barbados

The three-day IRENA-Caribbean Cooperation for Fostering Energy Transition Investments and Finance Conference will draw over 200 people next week.

Barbados and IRENA’s SIDS Lighthouses Initiative will co-host the high-level summit from May 30 to June 1.

The debate will include regional energy ministers, senior government officials, regulators, the private sector, project developers, and financial partners. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will offer the keynote presentation at the inauguration event, while IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera will welcome guests.

Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy and Business, said the conference would be a great opportunity for Barbados to collaborate with Caribbean island states to attract renewable energy investment.

“We will discuss renewable energy and the renewable energy transition, how small island developing states, particularly those in the Caribbean, are navigating them, and how we can take a multilateral approach to solving our problems.

“Our partners will also see Barbados’ renewable energy efforts.”

Director General La Camera said the event reinforced IRENA’s commitment to small island developing states (SIDS) through speeding energy transition initiatives in vulnerable communities.

IRENA prioritizes energy transformation in tiny island developing states. This investment conference will accelerate energy transition initiatives for disadvantaged nations.

“Our commitment remains unwavering, and together, we can turn climate pledges into concrete action that benefits people and communities on the ground,” La Camera said.

The gathering aims to encourage energy transition investments and provide inexpensive and suitable financing for Caribbean SIDS energy transition projects.

Source : CMC