Barbados to implement national school safety strategy this year

According to a top education official in Barbados, a national school safety strategy, which is due to be implemented in September, will strive to address safety and security issues in schools across the island.

“The School Safety Policy is expected to raise awareness among our stakeholders so that we can clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of each…[and] create that safe school environment,” said Joy Adamson, Deputy Chief Education Officer.

She stated that when the policy is completed, it would address four critical pillars: safety, security, health, and continuing maintenance.

“Safety is a full-time job, not a part-time practice,” she said, adding that the ministry was currently working with stakeholders such as unions, principal associations, police, and fire departments to ensure that all sectors were covered.

Adamson stated that they wished to foster a communal approach to safety and to further establish a drill culture at the nursery, primary, and secondary levels.

She stated that proper fire safety awareness and education were the foundations of school fire prevention, and that it was critical to continue educating staff and children about the fire hazard.

She also praised the Barbados Fire Service for expanding the Fire Cadet Program.

According to Adamson, schools have created and implemented a School Safety Plan, which includes a Fire Safety Plan.

“These plans require schools to conduct regular fire drills, keep fire alarm systems in good working order, and keep exits clear.” The Health and Safety Committee of the schools will renew these plans on an annual basis.

“The foundation of effective learning is school safety.” Students will learn if they feel safe; thus, we must ensure that our schools are safe and that we have all of the precautions in place to avoid fire hazards,” she added.

