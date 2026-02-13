Barbados to stop floor-crossing with new laws

Gov’t to introduce law to stop floor-crossing by elected officials

The government of Barbados intends to implement anti-defection legislation to prevent elected officials from switching political parties without seeking a new mandate.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley argues that representatives who abandon their party should return to the polls, as voters often select candidates based on specific party platforms.

This legislative push follows two high-profile instances of members crossing the floor to serve as the Leader of the Opposition.

Beyond these structural changes, the Prime Minister is advocating for broad electoral reform by inviting international observers to review outdated laws.

Additionally, the administration is offering the Democratic Labour Party seats in the Senate to ensure a more inclusive political dialogue.

These combined efforts aim to modernize the nation’s democratic framework and reinforce political accountability, Mottley said.