Barbados transforming Concorde hangar into departure terminal

As air travel to Barbados grows, the island’s Grantley Adams International Airport is undergoing extensive renovations.

The historic Concorde hangar, which previously housed the popular Concorde Experience museum on the island, is being turned into a new departure terminal.

The museum housed the British Airways Concorde Alpha Echo, which made its final flight to Barbados in 2003.

Officials revealed this week that the Concorde hangar will now serve as a safe departure facility for passengers.

“This decision underscores our commitment to enhancing the travel experience in Barbados as we enjoy our position as a preferred destination,” airport officials said in a statement.

The brand-new terminal is expected to “significantly ease congestion at our main terminal, Terminal One, offering a more streamlined and comfortable experience for travellers in both areas,” according to the company.

The conversion of the hangar has already started, with team members “working around the clock to prepare this terminal.”

The new terminal will have new seating, security screening, a commercial space, and other facilities, transforming it into a “fully functioning and comfortable pre-boarding area for specific flights.”

“We believe this innovative use of the Concorde Experience, a symbol of aviation excellence, aligns perfectly with our mission to offer exceptional service and facilities,” stated Hadley Bourne, CEO of Grantley Adams International Airport. “We look forward to welcoming passengers to this new terminal very soon and are confident that it will greatly contribute to the positive travel experience at Grantley Adams International Airport.”