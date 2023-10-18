Barbados under tropical storm watch as Tammy draws near

Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe under tropical storm watch

Barbados is now under Storm watch as Tropical Storm Tammy forms East of the Windward islands

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 51.7 West. Tammy is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h).

A westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected through Thursday. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).