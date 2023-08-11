Barbados: Union calls on citizens to march against proposed changes to NIS

Concerned about proposed changes to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), a group of citizens is inviting Barbadians to join a march on Saturday to express their opposition.

The Unity Workers’ Union (UWU), The Steering Committee, and the Marcia Weekes Show organized the march, titled Leave We Lifeline Alone.

It will begin at 10 a.m. in Kensington Oval and end at 1 p.m. at Independence Square, where no gathering is permitted.

During a press conference held this morning at the UWU’s Belleville, St Michael offices, General Secretary Caswell Franklyn stated that the march will allow Barbadians to express their displeasure with the unfair amendments to NIS legislation.

He believes the government’s intention to raise the pensionable age to 68 in 2034 is unjust and will harm individuals, particularly the younger generation.

While he was not pushing Barbadians to riot, he did say they needed to stand up for what was right.