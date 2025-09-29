Barbara Murphy releases new memoir, Angels of Paradise

Bestselling author Barbara Murphy (Confessions of a City Girl) has announced the release of her new memoir, Angels of Paradise. Based on a true story, the book is a powerful account of her time at His Majesty’s Fox Hill Prison in Nassau, Bahamas, from December 2024 to April 2025.

Described as a raw, funny, and spiritually profound narrative, Angels of Paradise explores themes of resilience, perseverance, and a mother’s unwavering love for her son. The story delves into the flaws of the criminal justice system while highlighting the unexpected bonds forged between inmates from different cultures, who find solidarity and hope in their shared struggles.

The memoir also examines faith and the quest for moral justice in the face of overwhelming adversity. Angels of Paradise arrives at the intersection of global urgencies, including growing cultural intolerance, rising rates of incarceration, and the fight for women’s and children’s rights.

The book features a preface by Rowena Poitier-Sutherland, former Director of Culture for The Bahamas and niece of the legendary Academy Award–winning actor Sidney Poitier. “Barbara’s story is a window into the spirit of the women she encountered and a glimpse into the soul of The Bahamas,” writes Poitier-Sutherland. “The truths she bears witness to—endurance, community, and unshakable spirit—offer the world a testimony that is both deeply personal and profoundly universal. It is about faith and the ways human beings hold on when everything else is stripped away.”

Angels of Paradise is available on Amazon and through the Lulu Bookstore. For media inquiries, please visit Barbara Murphy’s official website.