Bardoo gains new perspectives on human rights, governance

Jeshua Bardoo participates in France’s “Future Leaders Invitation Programme”

Vincentian international human rights lawyer, activist, writer, and NGO leader, Jeshua Bardoo, was pleased to have participated in France’s “Future Leaders Invitation Programme” (PIPA) from the 3rd to the 13th of July 2025.

Throughout this programme, he met with representatives from local and international human rights organizations, French institutions, lawyers, politicians, civil servants, civil society actors, etc., promoting and/or advocating for human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, migration rights, refugee rights, and legal reform, etc, in France.

Speaking on his experience in the programme, Bardoo said, “It was an honour to have been selected for the PIPA programme. It was amazing. I was blown away at how advanced France is in the area of human rights. The State has many institutions, structures, and invests significant resources to meaningfully address and advance human rights within France. Moreover, France has a vibrant civil society movement helping to make strides in the area of human rights across the country.

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and by extension, the Caribbean, I think that we have a lot of work to do. However, the many challenges also present great opportunities. We are ripe for development in the area of human rights. Experiencing and learning more about French culture, history, institutions, and governance has given me hope about the future and what we can possibly achieve”.

Since 1989, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has invited more than 2,330 foreign personalities and members of international organizations from 159 countries under the “Future Leaders Invitation Programme” (PIPA). The progamme enables those personalities from the political, academic, community, trade union, and economic scene to gain an enhanced knowledge of France in all its aspects.