National Town of Barrouallie Wins Best Village 2024 Last updated: November 4, 2024 - 8:32 AM Times Staff Published November 4, 2024 The Central Leeward town of Barrouallie has been awarded the title of Best Village for 2024. The National Independence Committee announced that the competition took place from Tuesday, October 22nd, to October 24th, 2024.