Barrouallie Police to Relocate to New Quarters

New Quarters for the Barrouallie Police Station

Officers of the Barrouallie Police Station are scheduled to officially assume operations at their new location by the second week of April, according to an announcement made today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. St. Clair Leacock.

The announcement followed a site visit on March 30, 2026, where Minister Leacock, alongside Commissioner of Police Enville Williams and Permanent Secretary LouAnn Thomas, inspected the rehabilitated resource centre that will now house the officers.

Minister Leacock expressed his satisfaction with the renovations, noting that a “very strong” police presence is essential for Central Leeward as the area faces current challenges. He emphasized that moving out of rented accommodations would not only save the government money but also provide a significant boost to officer morale and lead to more effective policing.

“By all means get in there, get out of the rented accommodations, save money… and provide more effective policing,” Minister Leacock stated during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Beyond the relocation, the Deputy Prime Minister shared a broader strategic vision for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force: the creation of a specialized maintenance unit.

Leacock aims to recruit and organize a full platoon of up to 30 skilled officers—including masons, carpenters, electricians, and plumbers—to ensure that police facilities are kept in good repair.

“I really don’t want to hear, this, that or other could not be repaired in the police force and that maintenance remains a problem,” the Minister stressed, highlighting the need for “fit for purpose” recruits who can provide ongoing upkeep for the force’s infrastructure.

The delegation that visited the new facility today included other senior members of the police force and officials from the Ministry of National Security