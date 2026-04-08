Barrouallie resident wins $201k in Super 6 Jackpot

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) officially handed over a Super 6 jackpot prize of $201,500 to Mr. Rohan Dickson, a resident of Barrouallie, following the draw held on March 31, 2026.

Dickson, who became the first Super 6 winner for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2026, secured his win with a “quick pick” ticket purchased while passing by an NLA booth.

The total jackpot of $403,000 was split between two winners: Mr. Dickson from St. Vincent and another winner from Grenada.

The winning numbers for the draw were 1, 9, 14, 20, 23, and 25. Dixon recounted that he checked his ticket the morning after the draw and described the win as a “great feeling”.

During the ceremony, NLA General Manager McGregor Sealy congratulated the young winner, urging him to use the funds responsibly.

“I want to encourage you, son, to use this money wisely,” Sealy stated, suggesting that the best investment would be in property or his family.

Dickson confirmed his intention to follow this advice, stating his plans involve focusing on his family’s future