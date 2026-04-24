Barrouallie School Forms Environmental Club

NPRB LAUNCHES ENVIRONMENTAL CLUB AT THE BARROUALLIE GOVERNMENT SCHOOL

In commemoration of Earth Day 2026, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority successfully launched an Environmental Club at the Barrouallie Government School.

The initiative forms part of ongoing national efforts to cultivate environmental stewardship among young people and strengthen community-based approaches to sustainability across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event was led by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority and brought together students, faculty, and government officials in a shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Principal Mrs. Joy Haynes expressed her enthusiasm for the establishment of the club, noting that she is proud that the school is counted among institutions contributing to stronger environmental protection efforts nationwide. She underscored the importance of engaging students at an early stage in initiatives that promote environmental awareness and responsibility.

Superintendent of Rivers, Beaches and Recreational Sites, Mr. Sternley Walker, encouraged students to take the club seriously and to become meaningfully involved in its activities. He emphasised that their participation will play a vital role in preserving the country’s natural resources for future generations.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Tamira Browne highlighted several practical actions students can undertake through the club. These include organising clean-up campaigns, planting flowers and trees, developing educational posters to raise awareness, and creating their own innovative environmental initiatives. She stressed that youth engagement is essential to building a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Ministry commends the Barrouallie Government School community for embracing this important initiative and looks forward to the positive impact the Environmental Club will have, both within the school and the wider community.

This initiative reflects the Government’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability, youth development, and the preservation of the natural heritage of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.