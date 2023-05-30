Barrouallie Technical Institute to hold Career Days June 5 & 6

Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6, are set as Career Days at the Barrouallie Technical Institute (BTI).

Trainees will work alongside professionals in their related fields, thus exposing them to some of the best practices within their fields of study.

The career day will be held under the theme ‘Guiding trainees futures by partnering with industries’.

Presentations will be done in agriculture, food and beverage, housekeeping, garment production, general office administration, and food preparation.