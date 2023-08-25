Barrrouallie Police Youth Club hosts successful 3-day summer programme

The Barrouallie Police Youth Club hosted a 3-day summer programme that commenced on Monday, August 14, 2023, and concluded on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Over the three (3) days, the participants were taught how to paint on canvas, make glass bottle decorations, and tie-dye.

Ms. Shelly-Ann Roberts, District Coordinator of the Barrouallie PYC, said, “This programme was geared towards teaching our youth hands-on skills that they can use in the future to generate some form of income.

During these three days I’ve seen talents within our children. It brought out their creative mindsets and hidden talents.

Seeing the outcome of our summer programme makes me want to push my children further towards acquiring more skills.

Moving forward, we would be doing more training to keep the children occupied.”

Source : RSVGPF