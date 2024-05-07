Bartender Arrested for Drug Trafficking at Kingstown Port

On Monday, May 6th, 2024, Police arrested and charged Wayne Bacchus a 23-year-old Bartender of Arnos Vale with the offence of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Drug Trafficking.

The Accused allegedly had in his possession five hundred and fourteen (514) grams of Cannabis with the intent to supply it to another. He was further charged with having in his possession five hundred and fourteen grams of cannabis for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Kingstown Port on Monday 6th May 2024 about 5:30 p.m.

Bacchus appeared before the Serious Offences Court on 07.05.24. He pleaded guilty to both charges. For the offence of possession of a Controlled Drug, he was fined the sum of two hundred dollars $200.00ECC to be paid in two months or three months imprisonment in default.

In addition he was fined the sum of four hundred dollars $400.00ECC, in two months or three months imprisonment for the Drug Trafficking Charge. A destruction order was issued for the drugs.