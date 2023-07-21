Basil Charles Foundation to award record number of scholarships this year

On July 25th, the Basil Charles Educational Foundation will be hosting a Scholarship Award Ceremony.

According to a press statement, “this year, we are proud to announce that we will be granting a record number of awards, including seven full-time scholarships and ten bursaries.”

The organization stated that with these additions, the total number of current full-time scholarship students funded by the organization will reach an amazing 53.

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation was established with the goal of providing quality education to deserving youngsters from economically challenged homes. “Through our one-of-a-kind need-based scholarship program, we bridge the gap between talent and financial limitations, empowering young minds to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.”

The following is information on the Basil Charles Educational Foundation:

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation, founded in 1996 by Basil Charles, the visionary owner of Basil’s Bar, strives to provide educational opportunities and financial aid to kids from low-income families in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The organization has assisted over 1600 students in pursuing their academic goals by providing need-based scholarships, mentorship, and assistance.