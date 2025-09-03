Bay Gardens Resorts launches ‘Unwrap Christmas’ package for early bookings

From the festive tradition of bamboo bursting that heralds the season to the aromas of spiced sorrel and holiday feasts, Christmas in Saint Lucia is a time steeped in tradition and community. This holiday season, Bay Gardens Resorts invites travelers to experience it firsthand with its Unwrap Christmas package, offering up to 35 percent savings for reservations made through Sept. 30, 2025 for travel between Dec. 20, 2025 and Jan 2, 2026.

“December in Saint Lucia is a magical time, filled with color, music and the warmth of community,” said Sanovnik Destang, executive director of Bay Gardens Resorts. “With our Unwrap Christmas package, guests can truly celebrate the season like a local while still enjoying the comforts of our award-winning hospitality. Booking early makes it even sweeter, ensuring the best rates for an unforgettable holiday experience.”

The Unwrap Christmas package Includes:

Up to 35 percent off rates

Complimentary breakfast daily (at Bay Gardens Hotel, Inn & Marina Haven)

Welcome cocktail on arrival

Two kids (ages 4–12) stay and eat free with paying adults

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Complimentary shuttle between Bay Gardens properties

Complimentary non-motorized water sports and access to special Christmas program

Unlimited free passes to Splash Island Water Park

Guests staying at Bay Gardens Resorts will be ideally positioned to soak up the island’s holiday spirit. On Christmas Day, the island comes alive with Jouvert, a sunrise street festival that erupts immediately after midnight mass; communities gather for music, dance and colorful street celebrations in welcome of Christmas morning. Back at the resort, the festivities continue with a full program of holiday events, including live music, family-friendly activities and celebratory dining experiences. Guests can savor traditional Saint Lucian holiday flavors — from roasted pork, ham, and turkey to local ground provisions such as dasheens, yams, and fried plantains — accompanied by ginger beer and ruby-red sorrel.

For guests seeking a seamless holiday, Bay Gardens also offers an all-inclusive plan, which includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus unlimited house brand drinks. Travelers also enjoy access to Bay Gardens’ facilities and the signature Dine Around program (with a minimum seven-night stay), along with a complimentary spa treatment per stay.

The Unwrap Christmas package is valid only at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, and Bay Gardens Marina Haven. A minimum stay of five nights applies at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, and a minimum of three nights at the Hotel, Inn and Marina Haven.