Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:24 PM

Conservation work in SVG to be highlighted in BBC documentary

A documentary called ‘Liz Bonnin Wild Caribbean’, which highlights the beauty of the Caribbean and conservation work will premiere on the British Broadcasting Corporation- BBC on Sunday (November 19).

The one-hour long documentary has been produced by Lion Tv Uk for the BBC.

It features science, wildlife and natural history presenter Liz Bonnin, who exposes viewers to several critical conservation issues facing small island states while displaying the natural beauty of the Lesser Antilles.

Official Fixer for the SVG leg was renowned Vincentian videographer Steve Wallace (Stv Online), who is also featured in the documentary along with Maryann Isaacs from Mayreau, Katrina Coy and Roseman Adams from Union Island, Raul Baptiste, Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis amongst others.

The program is scheduled to premiere on BBC2 in England at 2100hrs (1600hrs EST) on Sunday 19th November, 2023 and will be available shortly after to view on iplayer. ‎

Link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001sq2d

Liz Bonnin’s Wild Caribbean

Series 1 Episode 3 of 4

Liz joins residents of Mayreau in repairing their vibrant coral, helps protect the tiny Union Island gecko, and relives one of her most magnificent wildlife encounters.

The volcanic islands of the Lesser Antilles, built by eruptions and shaped by the ocean surrounding them, are some of the most biodiverse landscapes of the Caribbean, where humans have developed a special relationship with their wild surroundings.

On Mayreau, Liz joins a team of residents repairing their vibrant coral, which has been damaged by disease. On neighbouring Union Island, she goes on patrol with a local environmental army to help protect the Union Island gecko, one of the smallest reptiles in the world.

In St Vincent, Liz hikes one of the most active volcanoes in the region – La Soufriere – to find the brightly coloured St Vincent parrot.