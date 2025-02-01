Beach Sein Fishers Benefit from $30K Voucher Program

On Thursday 30th January 2025 seven (7) Beach Sein Fishers received fishing equipment through the direct production support voucher programme established in response to Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024.

Approximately $30,000 in vouchers, redeemable at Lulley’s Fishing Supplies, was distributed to support their recovery efforts and help them to invest in essential resources for their trade.

Similar distributions are set to continue in the coming weeks.