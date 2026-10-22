Beache unveils Ocean Cross to accelerate Caribbean investment 

A new Caribbean-focused business platform, Ocean Cross, has officially launched with an ambition to connect opportunities across the region with the people, capital, expertise and partnerships needed to move them forward.

Led by Caribbean tourism and business executive Glen Beache, Ocean Cross brings together regional knowledge, trusted relationships and strategic execution to identify opportunities, connect aligned interests and help transform ideas into tangible outcomes. Its core positioning is centred on “connecting people, capital and opportunity across the Caribbean.”

The company was officially introduced to business leaders, partners and stakeholders at a launch event at the Paradise Beach Hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday 14th October 2026.

Ocean Cross will work across areas including tourism and hospitality, investment attraction, infrastructure, sustainable development, market entry and the creative economy, creating connections between Caribbean opportunities and regional and international organisations, investors and institutions capable of advancing them.

Mr. Beache said the business was created around the recognition that the Caribbean has significant opportunities, but those opportunities do not always connect easily with the people, resources and expertise that can help realise their potential, “Across the Caribbean, there are businesses ready to grow, destinations looking for investment, investors searching for the right markets and organisations seeking partners with the knowledge and relationships to help them navigate the region. Ocean Cross is about bringing those interests together and creating the conditions for opportunity to move.”

Rather than operating solely as a consultancy or brokerage service, Ocean Cross describes its role as an “Opportunity Architect”, identifying where value can be created, bringing together the relevant interests, and helping to build a pathway from possibility to execution. Its approach is built around three areas: Identify, Connect and Deliver.

Mr. Beache brings more than two decades of experience working at the intersection of tourism, government, business and international development, supported by relationships established across the Caribbean and internationally. His regional knowledge and ability to connect projects with decisionmakers have also been recognised by former Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation and former Caribbean Tourism Organization Secretary General and CEO Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace.

Ocean Cross is designed for a Caribbean environment in which individual markets have their own cultures, institutions and ways of doing business, while greater regional and international connectivity is creating new possibilities for investment, expansion and collaboration. He explained, “The Caribbean cannot be approached as one market. Understanding the nuances of each territory, knowing where opportunities exist and having trusted relationships on the ground are important. Ocean Cross brings those elements together so that businesses, governments, investors and organisations can make stronger connections across the region.”

Ocean Cross will also draw on a growing ecosystem of regional and international relationships and specialist capabilities spanning tourism, development, investment, professional services, communications and economic transformation. Among the companies working with Ocean Cross is Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi (LSS), the Caribbean advertising and communications agency. LSS developed Ocean Cross’ brand identity, messaging, and launch assets, and will bring strategic, creative, and communications expertise to opportunities requiring regional and international positioning.

Andre Attale, Chief Executive Officer of Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, said the relationship reflects the growing need for Caribbean businesses and organisations to combine strong market relationships with regional capabilities, “Markets are becoming increasingly connected, clients are seeking more integrated solutions, and the ability to combine strong local relationships with regional expertise is more relevant than ever.”

He noted the relationship between Beache and LSS spans approximately two decades and includes tourism marketing, destination branding, publishing, regional tourism promotion and investment-related work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

For Ocean Cross, the launch marks the beginning of a broader effort to build stronger bridges between Caribbean markets and the investment, expertise, and relationships available both within and beyond the region, “There is tremendous potential across the Caribbean,” Mr. Beache said, “Our role is to recognise where that potential exists, connect the right people around it and help create a pathway that moves the opportunity forward.”