Beaches Resorts announces US $1 billion expansion plan

BEACHES® RESORTS ANNOUNCES NEARLY US $1B IN EXPANSION PLANS FOR ITS PREMIER FAMILY TRAVEL BRAND

~Resort Company Shares Bold Growth Plans with Three New Resorts Across Three Islands and a Major Expansion of its Award-Winning Turks and Caicos Resort~

Beaches Resorts announced plans to invest nearly US $1 billion in the expansion of its leading family all-inclusive vacation brand, doubling its footprint within the next five years.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Beaches Resorts, unveiled the groundbreaking announcement and ambitious expansion plans at the company’s Made of Caribbean global launch event held in New York City. Stewart shared the announcement of new destinations for the Beaches brand including: a new Beaches in Barbados, plans for a Beaches in Exuma, The Bahamas, and Beaches Runaway Bay in Jamaica – along with a sneak peek of the new Treasure Beach Village coming to Beaches Turks and Caicos.

Beaches Resorts was founded in 1997 with locations in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos , as the family-friendly evolution of Sandals Resorts. Beaches Negril and Beaches Turks and Caicos introduced a premium, all-inclusive experience tailored specifically for families. Since then, Beaches has established itself as the premier vacation for travelers of all ages with signature inclusions such as Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, epic waterparks and its groundbreaking Autism Programme certified `by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“As a family from the Caribbean, we have a deep love for our islands, and it’s incredibly gratifying to draw inspiration from our guests,” said Stewart. “Our growth strategy is rooted in meeting their wants, with the importance of family time being at the core of our brand’s DNA. We know that now, more than ever, families are prioritizing connection and seeking enriching, multigenerational vacations. We are committed to not only meeting this demand but going above and beyond to wow them with new product offerings and provide unforgettable shared experiences.”

Beaches Resorts to Make its Debut in Barbados

Joining existing sister properties Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, Beaches Barbados will open as the inaugural Beaches on the island. Breaking ground in late 2025, the new resort will offer 600 rooms – from king suites and two-queen designs to nearly 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom suites complete with a private oceanfront balcony. Designed in ‘Bajan Style,’ a grand and luxurious take on Caribbean Georgian Style, the resort’s standout will include a dedicated ‘Main Street’ – a winding resort centre featuring dining and shopping opportunities, as well as high-energy family zones from outdoor performance stages to a modern sports bar and arcade.

Beaches Resorts Steps Foot in The Bahamas

Set upon 500 acres in the Out Islands, Beaches Exuma will be the brand’s first appearance in The Bahamas . The brand is collaborating with the Bahamian government to finalize an agreement for the conversion of the resort from Sandals Emerald Bay. The transformation into Beaches Exuma will reconfigure the property’s 249 keys into a mix of accommodations, including multi-bedroom villa suites. While the new resort will feature 12 restaurants, a Kids Camp, signature splash park, full-service Red Lane Spa, and the brand’s exclusive partnership with Sesame Street®, the destination itself – with its renowned crystalline waters – will be the star attraction. Guests can also enjoy complimentary green fees at the Greg Norman-designed 18-hole Emerald Bay Golf Course.

Beaches Runaway Bay Resort

Located midway between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay on Jamaica’s renowned North Coast, Beaches Runaway Bay will feature an estimated 400 expansive one, two, three and four-bedroom suites and villas, designed with extended families in mind. Guests can expect dedicated wellness areas and new activities such as skateboarding, bike trails, a climbable treehouse and access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course, plus organic farm-to-table dining.

Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos Now Accepting Reservations

Beaches Resorts will open the doors to a brand new village, Treasure Beach, at Beaches Turks and Caicos, bringing the property to 858 total keys across its soon-to-be six villages. Designed for friends and families traveling together, Treasure Beach Village will add 101 keys – all of them suites – including large four-bedroom villas along the beach welcoming up to 10 guests each and overlooking the crystal clear Grace Bay waters. Treasure Beach Village will debut its first-ever food hall featuring an international array of dining options, as well as introduce Sandals guest favorite, Butch’s Island Chophouse, to the brand. The resort is now accepting reservations.

These additions to the Beaches Resorts portfolio come on the heels of a recent expansion to the brand’s flagship resort in Jamaica, Beaches Negril, where the new three-story Firesky Reserve Villas welcome families of up to 10, complete with four bedrooms, beautifully appointed living areas, a private pool and more – all steps from the sand; along with the Eventide Penthouse Collection, welcoming up to 18 guests with access to a rooftop terrace ideal for stargazing and soaking in the soothing breeze.