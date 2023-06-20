Beauty Shows Committee to unveil nine Miss SVG 2023 contenders

SVG Beauty Shows Committee to host the unveiling of nine (9) contestants for Miss SVG 2023

The Beauty Shows Committee (BSC) of the Carnival Development Corporation will host the unveiling ceremony of the nine (9) contestants in this year’s Miss SVG pageant on Tuesday, 20th June 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

The ceremony will feature the reigning Miss SVG; Jada Ross and this year’s contestants who will be supported by their chaperones and sponsors. The distinguished presenters include Honourable Carlos James; Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Mr. Ricardo Adams; Chairman of the Carnival Development Committee, and Ms. Aviar Charles; Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee.

Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Ms. Aviar Charles shared that “The committee continues to work assiduously to ensure that pageantry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is continually developed with the focus being on inspiring and uplifting young women to the realisation that they are strong, independent, capable young ladies who can accomplish anything they set their minds to.” The focus therefore is encouraging healthy living, confidence building, and community service, in the pursuit of scholastic achievement.

Tomorrow evening, the contestants will be introduced, sashed by their sponsors, and all nine (9) contestants will have the opportunity to share a bit about themselves and their journey so that Vincentians at home and in the diaspora would be able to glean more insight on their background. Tomorrow’s event will be livestreamed on the Miss SVG Facebook page.

The Miss SVG pageant will be held on Saturday, 7th October 2023 and contestants will vie for the prestigious title, a fully-funded scholarship, and other cash prizes.