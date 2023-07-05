BEAUX-ARTS UNVEILS MURALS TO ENCOURAGE HEALTY EATING IN ST VINCENT

On July 4th, an art based business called Beaux-Arts presented a set of murals themed “Minus the Junk, Plus the Local, Eat Healthy, Eat Fresh” at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Shanique Stewart, Visual Arts teacher at Thomas Saunders Secondary School, designed the six murals.

Stewart co-created the piece with pupils from Thomas Saunders Secondary School and other local artists. A section was also set aside for the project’s sponsors. The project’s goal, according to Stewart, is to inspire Vincentians of all ages to eat well and recognize that nutrition is equally as vital as exercise.

The Visual Arts teacher thanked the project’s supporters, which included Subway, Digicel, ECBI, the National Sports Council, and SVG General Services Limited. However, she admitted that getting the project off the ground was difficult. “There were so many obstacles in terms of getting this project done, the weather, finances, just being able to provide for the students so that they could come out,” Stewart explained. “But today I’m so grateful for the person who pushed to help us do this project.”

Beaux-Arts by Shanique Stewart is a local art organization founded by Shanique Stewart that includes students from Thomas Saunders Secondary School as well as other area artists.

Source : API