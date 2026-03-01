Belair clinic upgrades, housing support lead West St George agenda

West St George MP Kaschaka Cupid announced plans to upgrade the Belair clinic to strengthen local services and ensure it is provided with necessary equipment.

Speaking at a town hall meeting, he acknowledged a chronic shortage of basic medical supplies and stated his intention to partner with the diaspora and clinic staff to secure adequate resources.

The long-term goal is to transform the district into a fully equipped medical facility. During the public comment period, a resident raised concerns regarding the professionalism of staff at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, alleging that some patients in pain were being dismissed or treated poorly. The resident urged the minister to intervene, emphasising that “health is not something we should really play about”.

In February of 2023, former MP Curtis King, said that the Belair Clinic would be turned into a SMART health facility as part of then government’s plan to make health facilities easy for people to access.

Cupid also highlighted a commitment to providing affordable housing and support for home repairs. Specific focus was placed on the government will continue the program to reconstruct houses affected by Hurricane Beryl.

A second program will address the general housing needs of citizens whose homes are in disrepair but were not affected by the hurricane.

Cupid said a primary assessor, has been appointed to journey through the constituency to evaluate needs for materials or other assistance.

Minister Cupid emphasized that there will be no political interference in the distribution of housing aid, stating he cares about the “roof over your head” regardless of past political support for the ULP or NDP.