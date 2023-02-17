Curtis King, the MP for West St. George, said that the Belair Clinic will be turned into a SMART health facility as part of the government’s plan to make health facilities easy for people to access.

King said on Monday, February 13, that the clinic will be moved later this year so that the current health center can get a full makeover. He said that, in the meantime, the services that are being offered now would be moved to the Community Center at Daphne.

“We have to move to the community center, but someone is staying there.” But once the resident has moved, work will start on the building that houses the existing clinic so that it can provide the services that are needed”.

King said that the building in Daphne will be improved in the first and second quarters of this year because work has already been done to get ready.

The current building used to be a clinic, a place for the doctor to live, and several homes for the medical staff.