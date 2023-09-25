On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm, the Belair Government School Parents Teachers Association (PTA) held its 2022–2023 Annual Prize Giving and Award Ceremony at the school compound. The ceremony saw several students being awarded for their top performances in their respective classes.

The most outstanding students are as follows:

GRADE K:

Aiden Jackson

Caius Leighton

Iyanne Miller

GRADE 1:

Ariyah Roberts

GRADE 2:

Amarii Quinton

GRADE 3:

Cheyenne Enville

GRADE 4:

K’Nia Findlay

GRADE 5:

Chase Franklyn

GRADE 6:

Brielle Robertson (Most Responsible Student)

Brielle Robertson topped her class in the 2023 CPEA exams. She is now a student at the girl’s high school. President of the PTA, Mr. Joseph Bascombe, reinforced his commitment and that of his team to continue to recognize outstanding performances and to further develop the school as a whole through innovation and commitment.

Mr.Bascombe, in his address to the student, stated, “Use the internet to your advantage to further develop your acedemic capabilities. Any information you need in any subject area is available on the internet. If you miss school, you can catch up on what you missed by going to the internet, where there are also tutors available to you.”

This award ceremony was introduced in 2018 and has been a success every year since it was introduced under Mr. Bascombe. It is the only ceremony of its kind in SVG undertaken by any PTA.

The awardees received a trophy, a book, and cash. Special thanks to the Government Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) for sponsoring the trophies. We appreciate your support very much. We are grateful!