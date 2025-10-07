Belair man arrested after beating chauffeur, attacking police

On October 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Raydony Laborde, a 25-year-old Mechanic of Belair, with the offences of Grievous Bodily Harm, Two Counts of Damage to Property, Resisting Arrest and Assault.

According to the investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously inflicted Grievous Bodily Harm on a 63-year-old Chauffeur of Akers by striking him on his left hand with a Beer Bottle causing it to be fractured.

He was also charged with damaging one (1) pair of black prescription glasses valued at $1,300.00 ECC, by striking it with his hands causing it to fall – the property of a 63-year-old Chauffeur of Akers.

Furthermore, the accused was charged with resisting the arrest of a Corporal of Police, he being a Police Officer acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away his hands.

He was also charged with assaulting the Officer by striking him about his body with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

Finally, he was charged with damaging one (1) brown Hyper-long pants valued at $120.00 ECC by striking it with his feet – the property of the officer.

The offences were committed in Kingstown on October 3, 2025. Laborde appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday 6, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $4,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6AM – 6PM. The matter was adjourned to June 16, 2026, for trial.