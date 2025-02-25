Belize: Alcohol & gummies found next to dead American women

Three American women found dead in Belize Resort

Police are investigating probable drug overdoses after discovering “alcohol and some gummies” in the room of three American ladies who were discovered dead at a beach resort in Belize.

According to police, three people from Revere, Massachusetts, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26, were discovered dead at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro on Saturday.

After surveillance footage showed the women entering their room the night before and not leaving, housing officials made multiple attempts to get in touch with them on Friday, according to authorities. Hotel personnel entered the room and discovered the women unresponsive when they hadn’t heard back by Saturday.

First responders reported finding the women with froth on their tongues, which may indicate a drug overdose, maybe 20 hours prior.

However, the cause of their deaths has not been established.

Along with the pathologists and crime sites, the police conducted a comprehensive search of the area. According to Channel 5 Belize, Police Commissioner Chester Williams stated, “Aside from alcohol and a few gummies, nothing of substance could have been found.”

He went on, “At this point, we’re not saying that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking at every possibility.”

Police are looking into whether the women bought the gummies locally or transported them into the nation.