Belize approves removal of fees charged in public hospitals

The Belizean government has taken a step towards assuring universal access to quality health care by approving the elimination of all fees levied at public hospitals.

The CARICOM member country stated that this action removes financial barriers and improves access to healthcare for all individuals, particularly low-income families.

The prevailing system, in which people had to pay fees for services, was a huge obstacle to healthcare access. Furthermore, the administrative costs involved with fee collection put a pressure on the healthcare system.

The government hopes to increase healthcare access, minimise administrative burdens, and promote health equity by eliminating fees.

According to the statement, revenue arrears for hospital care bills have reached about 50% in the last three years, highlighting the need for change. The elimination of fees simplifies the invoicing process and allows healthcare facilities to concentrate on providing quality care.

The Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital is not included in this effort since its requirements will be assessed individually; however, the government is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to all Belizeans.

The elimination of hospital fees is consistent with Belize’s goal of achieving universal health coverage and health equity. Furthermore, it feels that this historic decision serves as a model for other countries and reflects Belize’s commitment to meeting its social responsibilities.

The government expects this project will boost public health and economic productivity.