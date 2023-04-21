Belize: Barber allegedly kills girlfriend & brother

Belize: Man allegedly kills girlfriend & brother

Yesterday, a Ladyville barber was detained in connection with the murders of his girlfriend and brother.

According to reports, Miguel Encalada, 38, allegedly shot and killed Desiree Gonzalez, 50, and George Rochester, 25, at his home because he suspected them of having an affair.

Encalada is accused of shooting Gonzalez and Rochester before taking photographs with their bodies on a bed and posting the photos on social media.

The murders shocked the town because Gonzalez and Encalada ran two profitable companies from the home they shared.

Bernando Bennett, Chairman of Ladyville, told reporters yesterday that the deaths stunned him because he knows both the victims and the alleged offender.

“They were productive and seemed very happy together running their business and living life,” he observed.