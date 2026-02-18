Belize Detects Two Imported Malaria Cases

Health officials in Belize recently confirmed two new cases of malaria identified in the Toledo district.

Although the country earned malaria-free status from the World Health Organization in 2023, these specific infections are classified as imported cases acquired by travelers abroad.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging the public to use preventative measures against mosquito bites, especially when visiting rural or forested areas in neighboring nations.

To protect the country’s health status, the government is offering free testing and treatment to anyone exhibiting symptoms like fever or chills after traveling.

This heightened surveillance aims to prevent the local re-establishment of malaria while also monitoring for other regional threats like Chikungunya and Zika.