Belize govt files Memorial at ICJ over land dispute with Honduras

Mr. Jean-Pelé Fomété, Deputy Registrar of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, received Belize’s Memorial in the matter concerning sovereignty over the Sapodilla Cayes (Belize v Honduras) today.

Belize’s Memorial staunchly defends Belize’s sovereignty over the Sapodilla Cayes.

The Memorial seeks that the Court rule and declare that, as between Belize and Honduras, Belize is sovereign over the Sapodilla Cayes and that Honduras has no genuine claim to them.

Honduras is set to file its Counter-Memorial on December 4, 2023, according to a Court Order dated February 2, 2023.