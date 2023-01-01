Belize Govt issues statement on killing of American tourist in San Pedro

American tourist killed in San Pedro, Belize

As a nation we are profoundly saddened by the killing of tourist J’Bria Michelle Bowens which occurred in San Pedro on Friday night. We join in the grief and sorrow which has rocked not only her family, but the entire peaceful community and nation.

Justice delivered swiftly can be the only comfort her family and community can know at this time, and the Government has directed that Commissioner Chester Williams himself lead the hunt for those who perpetrated this senseless act. The Commissioner, senior officers and specialized Police Units have already commenced their work on the island and have detained suspects.

While the outrage in the community and across the country is palpable and justified, certainly fueled by the sheer senselessness of the act and its impact on tourism, we note that this is a remote, random act of violence. San Pedro has long enjoyed peace and security as a result of strong, disciplined Police presence and solid community support.

We ask, in the wake of this terrible crime, that the community continue to stand with the Police in cracking down on any and every instance of criminal activity on the island, and that in this instance specifically, the Police be allowed to operate without hindrance in bringing to justice those responsible for this heinous act.

Source : Belize Govt