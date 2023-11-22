Belize: Health Ministry issues recall for Alergo anti-allergy syrup

Belize issues recall for anti-allergy syrup

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Belize has issued a mandatory recall of Pharmix Laboratories (Private) Limited’s Alergo (cetirizine) Anti-Allergy Syrup.

This recall is in response to a World Health Organisation alert indicating possible contamination of the product with potentially dangerous pollutants diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG).

According to the Ministry of Health, this recall is a precautionary move done to protect public health from the potentially dangerous effects of these contaminants.

The Ministry states that it is working to get this product off the market.

If you have this drug, the ministry strongly recommends you to stop using it and return it to your nearest pharmacy or clinic.

If you or someone you know has taken this drug and has encountered any unexplained side effects, please contact the Drug Inspectorate Unit at the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 828-6721 or your local health centre.