Belize issues travel alert for citizens in Mexico amid cartel violence

The Government of Belize recently issued a formal travel advisory for its citizens in Mexico following an outbreak of cartel violence.

This civil unrest was triggered by a military operation that resulted in the death of a high-ranking criminal leader, leading to retaliatory road blocks and arson.

Significant travel disruptions have occurred, including the grounding of international flights at Puerto Vallarta, though major hubs like Mexico City remain open.

While the instability currently poses no direct threat to the Belizean border, officials are urging travelers to avoid non-essential trips to several high-risk states.

Major airlines have responded by canceling routes or offering flexible changes to accommodate those affected by the security crisis.

Belizean authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to provide further safety updates to their nationals.