Belize labs achieve IATA compliance after biosafety workshop

CARPHA Builds Capacity in Shipping of Infectious Substances Training in Belize to Enhance Response to Public Health Threats

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), conducted a Shipping of Infectious Substances Training (SIST) in Belize during the week of October 20–24, 2025 with funding from CARPHA’s Pandemic Fund Grant. The workshop brought together thirteen (13) participants from five (5) laboratories, including private labs and the National Public Health Laboratory at the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) in Belize, to strengthen national laboratory capacity for the safe packaging and shipment of infectious substances and diagnostic specimens for referral purposes.

The ability to safely and efficiently transport infectious substances for referral testing is critical for the identification, prevention and control of infectious diseases, especially in the fragile economies of the Caribbean. This training addressed the need for enhanced technical competencies in specimen management, ensuring compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations. The activity supports CARPHA Pandemic Fund Project’s broader objective of enhancing pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) capacities across CARPHA Member States.

Through this training, CARPHA continued its commitment to improving biosafety, biosecurity, and laboratory systems within the Caribbean. Participants benefitted from practical, hands-on exercises which reinforced the correct procedures for classifying, packaging, labelling, and documenting infectious substances for transport. The initiative has contributed to strengthening Belize and the Caribbean’s overall readiness to detect and respond to infectious disease threats.

Speaking on the importance of the training, Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of CARPHA remarked: “Partnership is at the heart of preparedness. Together with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and national stakeholders, we are establishing a sustainable, Belize-wide IATA-compliant shipping workforce that will outlast the training, protect specimen integrity, and bolster the country’s readiness for future public health emergencies.”

Mr. Carlos Rampersad, CARPHA’s Biorisk Manager – Pandemic Fund, highlighted the importance of the training, stating, “The safe transport of infectious substances is a vital component of disease surveillance and outbreak response. By building the technical skills of health professionals in Belize, we are not only safeguarding laboratory operations but also advancing regional biosafety and biosecurity standards under the Pandemic Fund framework.”

Ms. Rochelle Cabral, Central Medical Laboratory (CML) Directorand Vice Chair of CARPHA’s Biorisk Management Technical Advisory Group (TAG) within the Caribbean Public Health Laboratories Network (CariPHLN), added, “Capacity building at the national level directly enhances the region’s collective resilience. This initiative demonstrates CARPHA’s commitment to equipping Member States with the tools and knowledge necessary to uphold public health safety during routine operations and emergencies.”

The Shipping of Infectious Substances Training (SIST) in Belize forms part of a series of regional activities designed to strengthen laboratory and surveillance systems through the Pandemic Fund Project. Upcoming initiatives will continue to focus on building workforce competencies and promoting sustainable biosafety and biosecurity practices across CARPHA Member States.