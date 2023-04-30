Belize: Met Service confirms hail did fall in certain parts of country

The National Meteorological Service of Belize has confirmed that hail did fall in certain parts of the country yesterday.

In an update this morning, it said preliminary information for April 29 suggests that the daily maximum temperature extreme temperature record has been broken for some areas such as Belmopan, Central Farm and Towerhill.

The Met Service said these extreme temperatures and the sudden shift in moisture due to a cold front nearby supported strong updrafts (rising air).

This led to severe thunderstorms in some areas and carried the raindrops so high up in the air, that it froze and caused the hailstorm yesterday.