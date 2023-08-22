Belize Police says they have detained seven alleged Mexican hit men

Police in Belize said they have apprehended seven Mexican nationals who they think were sent to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to carry out an assassination on a well-known drug dealer by a Mexican cartel.

The guys, who are being held in an unidentified location, claim to be consultants entering the nation to work on a road construction project, according to police.

According to Police Commissioner Chester Williams, officers were on patrol in the northern districts, mainly Corozal, when their attention was brought to a group of Mexicans.

“I’m not going to say which station they’re currently at because you’d know that it might pose a threat to police officers working at that station.”However, for their personal protection as well as the safety of the police officers, we have relocated them to an undisclosed place where they are currently being interviewed.

“We have seen a number of information coming out of the Mexican press involving these individuals, and I can assure you that we are working tirelessly to try and confirm or deny this information, but again, we will remain vigilant along our northern borders, as we continue to have incursions with Mexicans, and likewise, the influences that the Mexican cartels may have on our locals within the northern districts,” Williams said to reporters.

When asked if the men had come here to carry out a hit on a well-known drug figure, Williams said that the men claim to be involved in “some road consultancy.”

“They claim to own a construction company and to work in road consulting.” We have yet to validate that information. I don’t want to say anything prematurely that we won’t be able to back up afterwards.

“So I’ll just conclude by saying that the information coming out of the press in Chetumal is something we are looking into to see if they came for a specific individual, if either of them was recently involved in a shooting incident in Mexico, and finally, to see if they are members of the Caborca cartels that operate in the Quintana Roo area of Mexico,” Williams added.

Source : CMC