Belize snatches title from SVG in emancipation tourney in Taiwan

Last-second basket unseats SVG in 4th Emancipation tourney in Taiwan

Team SVG, representing the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Vincentian community in Taiwan, finished second in the 4th Annual Emancipation Basketball Tournament on Sunday after Belize scored in the final second of the championship game to win 26–24.

SVG entered the tournament as defending champions, having also won the inaugural competition and the 2025 edition, with Belize winning in 2024.

Team SVG faced Belize in the final of their four matches, the Vincies having beaten St. Lucia 48-28 and St. Kitts and Nevis 34-25 before a 27-point draw forced them to split game points with Haiti in match 3.

The tournament was organised by Caribbean diplomatic missions in Taiwan and brought together teams from Taiwan’s Caribbean diplomatic allies for a day of fun to commemorate Emancipation.

Belize won the top prize of NT$15,000 (approx. US$465) and a trophy, while the Vincentians’ second-place finish earned the team NT$10,000 (approx. US$310). Each player in the competition received a medal.

Team SVG was captained by Taiwan-based coach and former national athlete Craiglee Sam, and included SVG’s ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Kenton Chance and seven other players. The embassy organised the team’s participation through sponsorship under the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Office (LACTO) of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sam noted the important role of basketball in public diplomacy, adding that his involvement in the sport in Taiwan helped him secure basketball scholarships for Vincentian to pursue university education here.

Three of those Vincentians were part of this year’s team.

“It was great to see everyone come together and represent our country,” Sam said.

He said he was especially pleased with the team’s performance as the players’ summer schedule, which saw some of them travelling, did not allow them to practise together ahead of the tournament.

He said this made on-court coordination one of the team’s main challenges on Sunday.

“There were moments of miscommunication, and with only nine players, we didn’t have much opportunity to rotate. That meant most of us were playing almost the entire game across four matches, so fatigue definitely became a factor,” he said.

“Of course, everyone wants to win the championship, but I think we proved that with determination, teamwork, and heart, you can achieve a lot. Most importantly, we represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines with pride, both on and off the court.”

Sam also recognised the team’s only female player, Juanna “Smiley” Holder, who played the full duration of the team’s four games.

Tournament rules mandate each team to have one female player on the court at all times.

“This is the second straight year she’s done that and her commitment and toughness deserve a lot of credit,” Sam said.

He also thanked Ambassador Chance and the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for assisting the team with uniforms, meals, drinks and refreshments.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Chance returned to the court for the first time in over a decade.

“On the court, I considered myself just another player,” he said, adding, “It felt good to be back on the court after more than a decade.”

The diplomat said he had not initially expected to make the cut as a player, but was happy to sub in a few times for the captain and other teammates—playing mostly defence.

Chance thanked the team for representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with pride and emphasised the key roles Sam and Holder played in ensuring the team participated, adding that the embassy would continue its efforts to attract other players.

Ambassador Chance also expressed appreciation to LACTO for its support towards Team SVG’s participation.

Chance, who lived in Taiwan as a student from 2006 to 2012, said the tournament also reflected the continued development of the Vincentian community in Taiwan.

“The Vincentian community in Taiwan has always done a lot together in Taiwan, even before we had an embassy here or the number of nationals that we have today,” the ambassador said.

“I am happy to see that that sense of community continues, and I am intentional in my efforts to reach out to every member of the Vincentian community in Taiwan to strengthen the community and advance the interests of our country.”

Nationals and friends of the participating Caribbean countries attended the games, with the tournament providing an opportunity for nationals of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and residents of Taiwan to come together through sport.