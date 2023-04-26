Belize: Socialite Jasmine Hartin pleads guilty to manslaughter by negligence

Jasmine Hartin pleads guilty to manslaughter by negligence in Belize

Jasmine Hartin, a Canadian socialite, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by negligence in the killing of senior police officer Henry Jemmott in 2021.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty in Belize City’s Supreme Court.

When asked by local journalists as she left the court, an emotional Hartin just had a brief statement, stating she only wants Henry’s family to be at peace and ‘this whole thing behind all of us so we can grieve.’

The body of senior superintendent Henry Jemmott, 42, was discovered on a dock in the tourist town of San Pedro in May 2021, with a gunshot wound behind his ear. The incident occurred while the two were out and about.

In an interview with the American documentary television show “48 Hours” in October 2021, Hartin stated, “It was a horrible accident.”

Hartin, 34, is married to Andrew Ashcroft, the son of billionaire Lord Ashcroft.

On May 31, 2023, she will be sentenced.