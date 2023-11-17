Updated: November 17, 2023 – 10:27 AM

Belize announces measures against Israel

The Government of Belize has listed a number of measures aimed at Israel which continues to bomb Gaza despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

Belize says with the approval of the Cabinet and other PUP members of the House of Representatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration has implemented the following measures that are to take immediate effect:

The Government of Belize is withdrawing its Agrément for the accreditation of H.E. Einat Kranz-Neiger, Israel’s Ambassador Designate to Belize;

All activities conducted by the Israeli Honorary Consulate in Belize and the appointment of the Honorary Consul are suspended;

The Government of Belize is further suspending all activities of Belize’s Honorary Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel and withdrawing the appointment of its Honorary Consul and

The Government of Belize is also withdrawing its request for accreditation of Mr. Jonathan Enav as Belize’s Honorary Consul.

The Government of Belize notes since October 7, 2023, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has engaged in unceasing indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, which has killed more than 11,000 innocent civilians, mostly women and children. The bombing has destroyed many buildings and infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and other infrastructure.

More than 1 million Gazans are internally displaced as a direct result of the war.

Basic necessities of life – water, food, electricity, and medical supplies – are severely curtailed by the Israeli-imposed siege on Gaza. Lives have been lost as a result.

Belize states that since October 7, 2023, Israel has consistently violated international law, international humanitarian law and the human rights of Gazans.

The Government of Belize has repeatedly condemned the actions of the IDF in Gaza.

“We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza. Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans.”

Belize says it renews its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza and the release of all hostages.