Bellevue Hospital on Alert: Ebola Testing Underway

A suspected Ebola exposure at a Manhattan urgent-care facility had two patients rushed to the hospital by emergency workers in hazmat suits Sunday – but the infection may be norovirus, sources said.
The patients were transported from a City MD on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue by first responders wearing hazmat suits, law enforcement sources said.
Officials feared Ebola infections because patients had traveled from Uganda and had symptoms consistent with the disease but no tests had confirmed its presence, the sources added. Health officials later said the sickness had spread quickly between family members, which meant it may be more likely to be norovirus.
Its symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and at times internal and external bleeding and are similar to those of norovirus, though the sickness is not deadly.