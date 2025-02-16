A suspected Ebola exposure at a Manhattan urgent-care facility had two patients rushed to the hospital by emergency workers in hazmat suits Sunday – but the infection may be norovirus, sources said.

The patients were transported from a City MD on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue by first responders wearing hazmat suits, law enforcement sources said.

Officials feared Ebola infections because patients had traveled from Uganda and had symptoms consistent with the disease but no tests had confirmed its presence, the sources added. Health officials later said the sickness had spread quickly between family members, which meant it may be more likely to be norovirus.

They were have been taken to Bellevue Hospital for testing and further evaluation, the sources added. The City MD had been reopened and first responders OK’d to work with basic PPE equipment. Ebola, which is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, manifests as a deadly hemorrhagic fever.