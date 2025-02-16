Bellevue Hospital on Alert: Ebola Testing Underway

Times Staff
1 Min Read

A suspected Ebola exposure at a Manhattan urgent-care facility had two patients rushed to the hospital by emergency workers in hazmat suits Sunday – but the infection may be norovirus, sources said.

The patients were transported from a City MD on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue by first responders wearing hazmat suits, law enforcement sources said.

- Advertisement -
Ad image

Officials feared Ebola infections because patients had traveled from Uganda and had symptoms consistent with the disease but no tests had confirmed its presence, the sources added. Health officials later said the sickness had spread quickly between family members, which meant it may be more likely to be norovirus.

They were have been taken to Bellevue Hospital for testing and further evaluation, the sources added. The City MD had been reopened and first responders OK’d to work with basic PPE equipment. Ebola, which is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, manifests as a deadly hemorrhagic fever.

Its symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and at times internal and external bleeding and are similar to those of norovirus, though the sickness is not deadly.

SOURCES:NYP
Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Find Us on Social