Bena González Drops “Bad Influence”

Following the quiet momentum built by her previous singles ‘Sweet Like Roses’ and the gritty ‘Piece Of Meat,’ London-based creative Bena González returns with a more personal offering in the official music video for her latest track ‘Bad Influence.’

While her earlier releases flirted with different textures, ‘Bad Influence’ sees Bena leaning authentically into her Puerto Rican heritage. Produced by Aybe, the track moves away from the expected, instead anchoring itself in a Latin Urbano rhythm punctuated by sharp, plucky Spanish guitars. It’s a grounded, rhythmic shift that feels like a natural home for Bena’s vocals, reflecting the dual influence of her Jamaican and Puerto Rican roots.

The visual for ‘Bad Influence’ serves as the latest window into the “Benaverse.” As noted in her recent feature with The Influential, Bena’s approach to creativity is holistic; she doesn’t just record a track, she builds a world around it. The video subtly mirrors her background in fashion and visual arts, treating the aesthetic as a sonic tapestry where the style choices feel like an extension of the melody itself. It’s a delicate balance using fashion to heighten the music without ever letting it overshadow the song’s core.

Steering clear of the polished sheen of major label machines, Bena continues to operate with the spirit of an underdog, focusing on the craft rather than the noise. The “Benaverse” is a DIY ecosystem where the garment and the groove exist in the same space, born from a desire to create something that feels entirely hers.

Currently, Bena is back in the studio putting the final touches on her forthcoming debut. This project promises to further explore the intersection of her Caribbean and Latin heritage, cementing her place as an artist who is quietly but confidently carving out her own lane in the city.

Watch the official video for ‘Bad Influence’