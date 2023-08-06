Benarva Browne will not contest South Leeward seat in 2025 election

Contrary to the assertions made by political analysts and watchers, it is evident that Benarva Browne, the Minister of Urban Development, will not vie for the South Leeward seat in the upcoming general election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in 2025.

On July 12, 2023, Browne assumed the role of senator and was thereafter named as Minister. The choice of the new minister, who originates from South Leeward, has generated much speculation and discussion, particularly due to the fact that the United Labour Party (ULP) has not yet designated their candidate for that particular constituency in the upcoming election.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed skepticism last Sunday over the notion that the 33-year-old Minister was strategically recruited by the ULP to directly challenge Nigel Stephenson, the candidate of the NDP.

“There are many who assert that I am responsible for the inclusion of Benarva Browne in the South Leeward region. Benarva will not to participate in the electoral competition for the South Leeward constituency”.

“I am uncertain as to whether she will engage in battle in other locations; do you comprehend the intended meaning of my statement”?

According to sources, an internal ULP poll indicates that Browne enjoys significant favor among party followers. However, it appears that the party’s rank and file in South Leeward will go with Grenville John, the incumbent Attorney General, as their favored candidate.

“I am engaged in conversations with those residing in the South Leeward region. The individual being discussed with me is Grenville John. According to Gonsalves, if the selection process proceeds smoothly, it is probable that he would emerge as the candidate. This statement was made during an interview with broadcaster Cecil Ryan last Sunday”.

“The individual currently holds the role of Public Service Attorney General. He demonstrates caution regarding specific matters and other related aspects. However, I refrain from declaring him as a candidate due to the existence of a formal procedure”.

Gonsalves asserted that he is relaying the sentiments expressed by individuals residing within the constituency.

According to Gonsalves, it is anticipated that Keisal Peters, Orande Brewster, and Carlos James will participate in the upcoming general election.

Minerva Glasgow, the candidate who participated in the previous election under the Unity Labour Party (ULP) ticket in the South Leeward constituency, has decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming electoral cycle.