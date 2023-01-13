Bequia: 18 year old labourer charged with cocaine possession

On 11.01.23, Police arrested and charged Nickelson Thomas, 18 years Labourer of Cemetery Hill/ Bequia with Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply it to another.

The defendant is accused of having 1.5 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred in Port Elizabeth, Bequia on 10.01.23.

Thomas appeared at the Bequia Magistrate Court on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to answer the charge and pled guilty. He was bonded for 9 months and ordered to pay $500.00 by 13.01.2023 or imprisonment for 5 weeks.

Source : RSVGPF