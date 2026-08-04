Bequia Basketball Assoc. opens 24th tournament

Bequia Basketball Association Opens 24th Annual Tournament

The Bequia Basketball Association (BBA) officially tipped off its 24th Annual Bequia Basketball Tournament on Saturday, August 1st, at the Clive Tannis Hard Court, treating spectators to an exciting evening of both youth and senior basketball while celebrating the continued growth of the sport on the island.

The tournament opened with the Association’s newest Under-12 Division, introduced following the tremendous success of the BBA’s months-long youth basketball programme, which attracted more than 100 young participants. In the opening contest, Ninjas defeated Falcons 10-3, led by strong performances from Chase Kydd, Solomon Miller and Kenolyi Ollivierre.

The action continued with the Under-16 Division, where defending champions Golden Knights secured a convincing 31-11 victory over the Hornets. Golden Knights’ Shyanna King emerged as the game’s leading scorer, marking the first time in many years that a female player has earned this distinction in the tournament. The Association noted with pride the growing number of girls participating in basketball programmes and competitions across Bequia. Hornets were led by Micah King.

Following the youth games, BBA President Sabrina Mitchell welcomed players, supporters and sponsors during the official opening ceremony. She expressed sincere appreciation to the many individuals and businesses that continue to support basketball development in Bequia, with special recognition to The Chappy House and Frangipani for their generous assistance throughout the Association’s youth camps and the tournament. Mitchell also announced that additional corporate sponsors are expected to come on board as the tournament progresses.

The evening concluded with an entertaining First Division clash between defending champions Court Kings and tournament newcomers Smokin’ Aces, a team composed largely of players from the Southern Grenadines. In a closely contested encounter, Smokin’ Aces pulled off a thrilling 82-78 victory after trailing by just one point at halftime, 36-35.

Smokin’ Aces were led by Elroy Joseph, who recently represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the ANOCES Under-23 3×3 Tournament in Tortola, where Team SVG earned a second-place finish. Joseph delivered an outstanding performance with 33 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and 1 block. Court Kings’ Augustin Pollard responded with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in a valiant effort.

The Association described the opening night as a tremendous success, with strong community support and an electric atmosphere setting the stage for another memorable tournament.

Unfortunately, heavy rainfall on Sunday, August 2nd, forced the postponement of the scheduled games. Those fixtures will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

Competition resumes on Wednesday, August 5th, with the following matchups:

U12: Falcons vs. Ninjas

Falcons vs. Ninjas U16: Golden Knights vs. Titans

Golden Knights vs. Titans First Division: East Blazers vs. Court Kings

The Bequia Basketball Association invites the entire community to come out and support the island’s premier basketball competition. Admission is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase at the on-site bar throughout the tournament.